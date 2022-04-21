Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 62,070 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 406,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,388. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

