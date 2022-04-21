Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,461. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

