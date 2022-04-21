Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,376. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

