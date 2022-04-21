Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.24 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

