Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $47.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. 172,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

