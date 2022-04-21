Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.31 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Airbnb worth $57,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

ABNB stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.05. 65,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

