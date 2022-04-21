Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $639.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,579. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.