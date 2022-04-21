Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $333.56. 13,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $333.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.