Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,265 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,718. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.81.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

