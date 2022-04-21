Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,748 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $60,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

