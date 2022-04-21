Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

