Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 54,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,445. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

