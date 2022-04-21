Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PINS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 663,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

