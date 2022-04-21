Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.07. 139,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average is $415.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.