Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 62,032 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Equitable worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 67,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,694. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

