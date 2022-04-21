Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 164,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 810,763 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

