Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 164,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 810,763 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
