Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,254.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,981.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,932.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.