Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $132.11 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

