Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.