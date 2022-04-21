Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,548.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 89,502 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

