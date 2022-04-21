Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $742,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

