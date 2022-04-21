Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $121.06 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

