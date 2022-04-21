Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.69 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

