Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.