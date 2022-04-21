Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.97. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $167.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.