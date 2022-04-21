Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $394,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

NYSE MCK opened at $331.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.33. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $333.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.