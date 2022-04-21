Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $607,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

