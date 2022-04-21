Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $174.08 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

