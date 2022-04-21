Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

LUMN stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

