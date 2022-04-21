Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equitable by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.