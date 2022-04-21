Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Flex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 8,608,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,231,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after buying an additional 508,087 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

