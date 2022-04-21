Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.16 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

