Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,938 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.