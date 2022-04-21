Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Shares of LLY opened at $292.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

