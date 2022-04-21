Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $535.96 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $533.25 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.