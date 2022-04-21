Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

