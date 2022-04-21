Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

