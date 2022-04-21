Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,959 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

