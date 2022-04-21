Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $312,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.63.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.