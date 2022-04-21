Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

