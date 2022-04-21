Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

