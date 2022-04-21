Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.19

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $18.35. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.