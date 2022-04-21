Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $93.08

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.08, but opened at $85.22. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 5,660 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

