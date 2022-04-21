Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $51,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 209,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,414,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.