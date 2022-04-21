MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,613,647 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

The firm has a market cap of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

