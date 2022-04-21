MONK (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,445.00

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $3.41 million and $15,445.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003746 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016159 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

