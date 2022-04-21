Morgan Stanley Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $32.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $28.99 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.