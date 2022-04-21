Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.28.

NYSE MOS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

