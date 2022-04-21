M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS.

NYSE MTB opened at $176.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.92.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.