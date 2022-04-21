My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.34 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.85 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.88 or 0.07401064 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,453.43 or 1.00004029 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036734 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

